Coming soon: Kingsville events

 5 days ago

(KINGSVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Kingsville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kingsville area:

Witches Be Crazy Sip and Paint

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 5801 South Staples Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Come have some fun with us painting! All supplies included! Light snacks and drinks! Door prizes! Limited seating!

NCRW December 13, 2021 Lunch with Cat Parks, RPT Vice Chair

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 6917 South Staples Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

The Nueces County Republican Women Club meets on the 2nd Monday of Every Month

Emo Night CC

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 5815 Weber Road, #suite b, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Emo Nite CC is an 18+ event that plays the best of Emo, Pop Punk, Metal-core, and post-hardcore with DJ sets from our event and celebrity DJ

Halloween Kids Crafts at Ara's - 2-4 pm - All Supplies Provided

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 6917 South Staples Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Halloween Kids Crafts at Ara's in Corpus Christi - 2-4 pm - Family Fun

CORONATION

Kingsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

List of Puro Pinche Wrestling upcoming events. Sports Events by Puro Pinche Wrestling. New promotion bringing Wrestling to the masses!. Events - CORONATION, Ne

Kingsville, TX
With Kingsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

