CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodge City, KS

Dodge City events coming soon

Dodge City Today
Dodge City Today
 5 days ago

(DODGE CITY, KS) Dodge City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dodge City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZtAU_0c8cenCx00

Coleadero Baile

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Primer Coleadero Baile! Puertas abren a las 12:00 pm Música en vivo con Los Marineros Del Norte y Grupo Nueva Legión a las 4:00 pm 💃🏽

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvJ4j_0c8cenCx00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Dodge City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Dodge City, KS 67801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WgJpm_0c8cenCx00

Sep 29, 2021 Auction - Farm Equipment, Construction Equipment, Trucks & Trailers

Fowler, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

First 12 items close at 10:00 AM CDT each 12 items following closing at 1 minute intervals there after unless time extends. Each bid during the extension period extends the auction by 2 minutes to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12cd2E_0c8cenCx00

KPhA 2021 Annual Mtg & Tradeshow, Booth #115

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 4100 W Comanche St, Dodge City, KS

List of Kansas Pharmacists Association upcoming events. Business Events by Kansas Pharmacists Association. KPhA is a statewide professional association of phar

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Dodge City, KS
Dodge City, KS
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith. The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Yourself#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Puertas Abren#Grupo Nueva Legi N#Ks List#Kpha
Dodge City Today

Dodge City Today

Dodge City, KS
50
Followers
254
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dodge City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy