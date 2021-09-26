Dodge City events coming soon

(DODGE CITY, KS) Dodge City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dodge City:

Coleadero Baile Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Primer Coleadero Baile! Puertas abren a las 12:00 pm Música en vivo con Los Marineros Del Norte y Grupo Nueva Legión a las 4:00 pm 💃🏽

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Dodge City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Dodge City, KS 67801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

First 12 items close at 10:00 AM CDT each 12 items following closing at 1 minute intervals there after unless time extends. Each bid during the extension period extends the auction by 2 minutes to...

KPhA 2021 Annual Mtg & Tradeshow, Booth #115 Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 4100 W Comanche St, Dodge City, KS

List of Kansas Pharmacists Association upcoming events. Business Events by Kansas Pharmacists Association. KPhA is a statewide professional association of phar