Marion calendar: Events coming up
(MARION, NC) Marion is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Marion area:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 60 East Court Street, Marion, NC 28752
Learn about the friendship, training, volunteer opportunities, and cost of the Master Gardener program during this information session.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Address: 985 Camp Grier Road, Old Fort, NC 28762
An Ambassador Summit for those working to increase diversity, accessibility, equity, and inclusivity in the outdoors!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 20 South Main Street, Marion, NC 28752
Small Town Celebration of Fall and the Glory of the Mountains with 150 crafts and food vendors.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 650 Dairy Drive, Nebo, NC 28761
Promoting and celebrating the Scottish / Celtic heritage we have inherited here in the Foothills of Western NC. Happening October 29th - 31s
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:15 PM
Address: 116 Montreat Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711
Celebrate and honor the wisdom that resides within your heart.
