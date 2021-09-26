CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, NC

Marion calendar: Events coming up

 5 days ago

(MARION, NC) Marion is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marion area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPl5d_0c8celRV00

Extension Master Gardener Information Session

Marion, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 60 East Court Street, Marion, NC 28752

Learn about the friendship, training, volunteer opportunities, and cost of the Master Gardener program during this information session.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZffj_0c8celRV00

Outdoors for All

Old Fort, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 985 Camp Grier Road, Old Fort, NC 28762

An Ambassador Summit for those working to increase diversity, accessibility, equity, and inclusivity in the outdoors!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MnTuH_0c8celRV00

38th Annual Mountain Glory Festival

Marion, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 20 South Main Street, Marion, NC 28752

Small Town Celebration of Fall and the Glory of the Mountains with 150 crafts and food vendors.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4427Ql_0c8celRV00

Foothills Highland Games

Nebo, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 650 Dairy Drive, Nebo, NC 28761

Promoting and celebrating the Scottish / Celtic heritage we have inherited here in the Foothills of Western NC. Happening October 29th - 31s

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csP5M_0c8celRV00

SOPHIA MYSTICA: Yoga of the Heart

Black Mountain, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: 116 Montreat Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711

Celebrate and honor the wisdom that resides within your heart.

Learn More

Marion Updates

