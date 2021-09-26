Norfolk events coming soon

(NORFOLK, NE) Live events are lining up on the Norfolk calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Norfolk:

Farmers Market Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 609 W Norfolk Ave, Norfolk, NE

Head downtown for fresh produce and home baked goods at the Norfolk Farmers Market, now located at Riverpoint Square Park at 3rd and Norfolk Avenue in downtown Norfolk. The Farmers Market will be...

Cars-N-Carroll Show & Shine Carroll, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Cars-N-Carroll Show & Shine -Carroll, NE on Sunday September 26th from noon to 4pm. Bring your classic car, pickup, tractor, rat rod there is No entry fee to enter- dash plaques to the first 150...

Anything Goes Auditions Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Auditions for our second show of the 2021/2022 season: Cole Porter’s Anything Goes! 20+ roles available plus chorus. Please prepare 1-2 minutes of a song for the audition preferably in the style...

Reignite The Fire - CEC Gathering Norfolk, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 2300 Madison Avenue, Norfolk, NE 68701

“I have come to set the world on fire, & how I wish it were already blazing!” Luke 12:49

Traditional Indian Lunch Buffet Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1201 South 13th Street Located inside Norfolk Country Inn, Norfolk, NE

Authentic Indian cuisine served traditional Indian Buffet style. Tuesday through Friday for lunch at Aroma Circuit! Try different varieties of food unlimited served at your table! Ask for our...