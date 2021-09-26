Live events coming up in Dayton

(DAYTON, TX) Live events are coming to Dayton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dayton:

Leadership and Staff Development Conference Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 501 Austin St, Liberty, TX

All leaders and staff of Liberty Worship Center, including: Pastor and Associate Pastors and Wives Youth Pastors Deacons Ushers Worship Team and Technical Team Children’s Church Teachers and...

Open House @ 13510 Fallbrook Circle, Mont Belvieu - Sun Sep 26 2021 Mont Belvieu, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

For Sale: 3 beds, 2.5 baths ∙ 2,411 sq. ft. ∙ 13510 Fallbrook Circle, Mont Belvieu, TX 77535 ∙ Listed for: $475,000 ∙ MLS#: 10162489 ∙ Local Custom Home Builder, AH Homes, has built a dream home...

Regular Monthly Meeting Mont Belvieu, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 12450 Eagle Pointe Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX

We are very excited to announce that we have secured the attendance of every Republican candidate for Texas Land Commissioner for the state of Texas in next years primary election for our...

WADE, BRIAN, DAN, & AB Crosby, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 4700 FM1942, Crosby, TX

WADE, BRIAN, DAN, & AB at BOB N JEANS, 4700 FM 1942 Rd, Crosby, TX 77532, Crosby, United States on Thu Sep 30 2021 at 08:00 pm to Fri Oct 01 2021 at 12:00 am

Texas Constitutional Carry Must-Know Gun Law Crosby, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 14890 FM 2100, Crosby, TX

