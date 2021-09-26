CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, TX

Live events coming up in Dayton

Dayton News Watch
Dayton News Watch
 5 days ago

(DAYTON, TX) Live events are coming to Dayton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dayton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2pey_0c8cehub00

Leadership and Staff Development Conference

Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 501 Austin St, Liberty, TX

All leaders and staff of Liberty Worship Center, including: Pastor and Associate Pastors and Wives Youth Pastors Deacons Ushers Worship Team and Technical Team Children’s Church Teachers and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxpVh_0c8cehub00

Open House @ 13510 Fallbrook Circle, Mont Belvieu - Sun Sep 26 2021

Mont Belvieu, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

For Sale: 3 beds, 2.5 baths ∙ 2,411 sq. ft. ∙ 13510 Fallbrook Circle, Mont Belvieu, TX 77535 ∙ Listed for: $475,000 ∙ MLS#: 10162489 ∙ Local Custom Home Builder, AH Homes, has built a dream home...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLGGN_0c8cehub00

Regular Monthly Meeting

Mont Belvieu, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 12450 Eagle Pointe Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX

We are very excited to announce that we have secured the attendance of every Republican candidate for Texas Land Commissioner for the state of Texas in next years primary election for our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bz3bT_0c8cehub00

WADE, BRIAN, DAN, & AB

Crosby, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 4700 FM1942, Crosby, TX

WADE, BRIAN, DAN, & AB at BOB N JEANS, 4700 FM 1942 Rd, Crosby, TX 77532, Crosby, United States on Thu Sep 30 2021 at 08:00 pm to Fri Oct 01 2021 at 12:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CsRI3_0c8cehub00

Texas Constitutional Carry Must-Know Gun Law

Crosby, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 14890 FM 2100, Crosby, TX

All education events in Crosby, Texas. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Crosby like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dayton, TX
Government
Dayton, TX
Sports
City
Dayton, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Crosby, TX
City
Liberty, TX
City
Mont Belvieu, TX
City
Austin, TX
Liberty, TX
Sports
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith. The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Liberty Worship Center#Ah Homes#Republican#Texas Land#Bob N Jeans#Rd Crosby#Tx 77532
Dayton News Watch

Dayton News Watch

Dayton, TX
76
Followers
241
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy