Ada, OK

Coming soon: Ada events

Ada Voice
Ada Voice
 5 days ago

(ADA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Ada calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ada:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQlK3_0c8ceg1s00

Live Music “Coyette & the Haywire Band”

Wanette, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Live Music “Coyette & the Haywire Band” at 44179 Drummond Rd, Wanette, OK 74878-5704, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 12:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRzZ9_0c8ceg1s00

Preserving The Harvest - Pressure Canning Meats &

Wanette, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 29710 Cowboy Days RD, Wanette, OK 74878

The perfect add on class to processing season! You've harvested your homestead meat, so now what? Raw pack, hot pack, broth, stews & more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpKvl_0c8ceg1s00

The Lot Open Mic Nite

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 720 E Main St, Ada, OK

The Lot Open Mic Nite at The Lot, 720 East Main Street, Ada, OK 74820, Ada, United States on Thu Sep 30 2021 at 07:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nch1t_0c8ceg1s00

Monthly meeting

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Monthly meeting Hosted By Pontotoc County Republicans. Event starts at Mon Sep 20 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Ada., Discuss upcoming events and meetings. Committee openings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJfrd_0c8ceg1s00

Ruminant Processing On Farm

Wanette, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 29710 Cowboy Days Road, Tribbey, OK 74878

Don't just take the shot, or send it off to process. Take responsibility from field to table. Goat, sheep & deer processing on farm...

Ada Voice

Ada Voice

Ada, OK
ABOUT

With Ada Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

