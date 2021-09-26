Coming soon: Ada events

(ADA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Ada calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ada:

Live Music “Coyette & the Haywire Band” Wanette, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Live Music “Coyette & the Haywire Band” at 44179 Drummond Rd, Wanette, OK 74878-5704, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 12:00 am

Preserving The Harvest - Pressure Canning Meats & Wanette, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 29710 Cowboy Days RD, Wanette, OK 74878

The perfect add on class to processing season! You've harvested your homestead meat, so now what? Raw pack, hot pack, broth, stews & more...

The Lot Open Mic Nite Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 720 E Main St, Ada, OK

The Lot Open Mic Nite at The Lot, 720 East Main Street, Ada, OK 74820, Ada, United States on Thu Sep 30 2021 at 07:30 pm

Monthly meeting Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Monthly meeting Hosted By Pontotoc County Republicans. Event starts at Mon Sep 20 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Ada., Discuss upcoming events and meetings. Committee openings.

Ruminant Processing On Farm Wanette, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 29710 Cowboy Days Road, Tribbey, OK 74878

Don't just take the shot, or send it off to process. Take responsibility from field to table. Goat, sheep & deer processing on farm...