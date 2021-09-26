Live events on the horizon in Watertown

(WATERTOWN, WI) Watertown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Watertown area:

Lure Coursing Johnson Creek, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: W5098 Canine Dr, Johnson Creek, WI

This is a fun/fundraising event for the Jefferson County Dog Park. A valid 2021 Annual tag or Day Pass is required. There is no fee to participate, but since this is a fundraising event...

Karaoke Night Oconomowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 118 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc, WI

Come and sing your heart out with us on Tuesdays at the Etc Bar and Grill! Family Friendly Karaoke in our back room! Food and Drink Specials Each Week!

Witch's Brew Bingo Watertown, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 117 North 1st Street, Watertown, WI 53094

Join us for Witch's Brew Bingo - we'll play 17 games, award prizes for best Halloween costumes & raise money for downtown Watertown!

Brewfinity Brewing free live Trivia Oconomowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: N58W39800 Industrial Rd suite d, Oconomowoc, WI

America’s Pub Quiz is a live-hosted trivia show. Come out to the taproom to enjoy award winning beer, trivia and wings. Trivia subject matter is a potpourri of categories, including music, movies...

Watertown Farmers Market Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 916 Labaree St, Watertown, WI

Join in on Tuesdays to enjoy the sights, scents and sounds of the Watertown Farmers Market. 2021 Watertown Farmers Market Update The 2021 season of … Watertown Farmers Market Read More »