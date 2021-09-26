CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, IN

Hobart events coming soon

Hobart Updates
Hobart Updates
 5 days ago

(HOBART, IN) Hobart is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hobart:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fN5qv_0c8ceKo000

2 X 12" Block Make & Take at Busy Bee Creative Works

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3530 Michigan St, Hobart, IN 46342

Join us at Busy Bee Creative Works to create a one-of-a-kind personalized home decor piece. No experience necessary!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39BKSt_0c8ceKo000

Make Your Own Specialty Pizzas

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 3530 Michigan St, Hobart, IN 46342

Expert instruction and everything you need to make your own specialty pizzas. Choose 2 from: Deep Dish, Deluxe, BBQ Chicken, Margarita

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tktS_0c8ceKo000

Autumn Themed Home Decor Workshop

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3530 Michigan St, Hobart, IN 46342

Autumn Themed Home Decor Workshop Must reserve your spot by Friday September 24!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQTEW_0c8ceKo000

2021 America's Crossroads Bowl

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Address: 2211 E. 10th Street, Hobart, IN 46342

This postseason football game between two NCAA Division II leagues returns to Brickyard Stadium in Hobart, Indiana on December 4, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9gxh_0c8ceKo000

Daydream Oasis

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 1421 West 37th Avenue, Rosser Hall, Hobart, IN 46342

Daydream Oasis is Higher Archive Records VERY FIRST concert and will features local Indiana/Illinois underground artists

The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
FOXBusiness

'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith. The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what...
