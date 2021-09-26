Hobart events coming soon

(HOBART, IN) Hobart is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hobart:

2 X 12" Block Make & Take at Busy Bee Creative Works Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3530 Michigan St, Hobart, IN 46342

Join us at Busy Bee Creative Works to create a one-of-a-kind personalized home decor piece. No experience necessary!

Make Your Own Specialty Pizzas Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 3530 Michigan St, Hobart, IN 46342

Expert instruction and everything you need to make your own specialty pizzas. Choose 2 from: Deep Dish, Deluxe, BBQ Chicken, Margarita

Autumn Themed Home Decor Workshop Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3530 Michigan St, Hobart, IN 46342

Autumn Themed Home Decor Workshop Must reserve your spot by Friday September 24!

2021 America's Crossroads Bowl Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Address: 2211 E. 10th Street, Hobart, IN 46342

This postseason football game between two NCAA Division II leagues returns to Brickyard Stadium in Hobart, Indiana on December 4, 2021.

Daydream Oasis Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 1421 West 37th Avenue, Rosser Hall, Hobart, IN 46342

Daydream Oasis is Higher Archive Records VERY FIRST concert and will features local Indiana/Illinois underground artists