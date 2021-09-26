CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Culpeper, VA

Culpeper events calendar

Culpeper Times
Culpeper Times
 5 days ago

(CULPEPER, VA) Culpeper is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Culpeper:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPLS3_0c8cdkaz00

Cooking: Making Kombucha at Home & Lavender Farm Tour

Culpeper, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 15528 Bradford Rd, Culpeper, VA

Join Mary Seek of Seek Lavender Farm for a demonstration on how to make your own Kombucha, including how to flavor with lavender. You’ll also enjoy kombucha tasting, learn about the benefits of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A219i_0c8cdkaz00

Entrepreneurs Unite!

Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 107B East Davis Street, Culpeper, VA 22701

Join us for a rare and special opportunity an " evening and Replay " with SPANX Sara Blackley.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CyF9K_0c8cdkaz00

Seek Lavender Living Culinary Lavender (herbal) Day

Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 15528 Bradford Road, Culpeper, VA 22701

An afternoon in a soothing natural oasis getting to know Lavender and how it can add magic to our everyday!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVISh_0c8cdkaz00

A Night In Bethlehem

Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Address: 601 Madison Road, Culpeper, VA 22701

We invite you to join us in a unique portrayal of the Christmas story. Come along as we embark on this unforgettable journey.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00R62g_0c8cdkaz00

Fall Festival

Culpeper, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2100 Country Club Rd, Culpeper, VA

Fun Fall Event for families and kiddos. Moon bounce, giant slide, cotton candy, craft & games! This is a member and free to attend for members. If you are not a member, contact Kris Johnson at...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Culpeper, VA
Government
City
Culpeper, VA
City
Madison, VA
Local
Virginia Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith. The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cotton Candy#Live Events#Kombucha
Culpeper Times

Culpeper Times

Culpeper, VA
107
Followers
268
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Culpeper Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy