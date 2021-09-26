Culpeper events calendar

(CULPEPER, VA) Culpeper is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Culpeper:

Cooking: Making Kombucha at Home & Lavender Farm Tour Culpeper, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 15528 Bradford Rd, Culpeper, VA

Join Mary Seek of Seek Lavender Farm for a demonstration on how to make your own Kombucha, including how to flavor with lavender. You’ll also enjoy kombucha tasting, learn about the benefits of...

Entrepreneurs Unite! Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 107B East Davis Street, Culpeper, VA 22701

Join us for a rare and special opportunity an " evening and Replay " with SPANX Sara Blackley.

Seek Lavender Living Culinary Lavender (herbal) Day Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 15528 Bradford Road, Culpeper, VA 22701

An afternoon in a soothing natural oasis getting to know Lavender and how it can add magic to our everyday!

A Night In Bethlehem Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Address: 601 Madison Road, Culpeper, VA 22701

We invite you to join us in a unique portrayal of the Christmas story. Come along as we embark on this unforgettable journey.

Fall Festival Culpeper, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2100 Country Club Rd, Culpeper, VA

Fun Fall Event for families and kiddos. Moon bounce, giant slide, cotton candy, craft & games! This is a member and free to attend for members. If you are not a member, contact Kris Johnson at...