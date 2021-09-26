CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Live events coming up in Marshalltown

 5 days ago

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) Marshalltown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Marshalltown area:

Alcoholics Anonymous - Double A Big Book Study Group

Gladbrook, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 201 Johnston St, Gladbrook, IA

Closed meetings are for A.A. members only, or for those who have a drinking problem and 'have a desire to stop drinking'. Wednesday, 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Canvas Art - Northern Lights

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2349 233rd St, Marshalltown, IA

Cost - $25.00 Learn how to canvas paint with medium bodied acrylics to create an 11” x 14” night time scene. We will be painting a northern lights painting. All artistic levels are welcome!

36th Anniversary Celebration

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 107 E Southridge Rd, Marshalltown, IA

36th Anniversary Celebration at Back and Neck Care, 107 E Southridge Rd Ste B, Marshalltown, United States on Wed Sep 29 2021 at 08:30 am to 05:30 pm

Pro-Senior

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1734 Country Club Ln, Marshalltown, IA

STARTING TIMES: 11:00 A.M. Shotgun FORMAT: Teams comprised of one professional and three senior amateurs. 18-Hole Individual Low Pro and Team Point Quota System. The overall team winner is the...

St. Michael and All Angels Divine Service

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1600 S Center St, Marshalltown, IA

Give thanks in worship to Christ for Michael and Gabriel and all the angels who defend us against Satan and sing God’s praises with us!

