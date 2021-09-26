Coming soon: Corsicana events

(CORSICANA, TX) Live events are coming to Corsicana.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Corsicana area:

Chicken Strips & Fries Feast Fundraiser Ennis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 2622 TX-34, Ennis, TX

Sokol Ennis will be selling $7 Chicken Strips & Fries plates (includes baked beans, gravy & ketchup) in the Dining Room (back east entrance) on Monday September 27, 2021 from 5pm until 7:30pm...

BLS (Basic Life Support/CPR) Fairfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 424 TX-75, Fairfield, TX

The AHA’s BLS course trains participants to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of...

Night Lights: Sky Lantern Festival - Texas Motorplex Ennis, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 7500 US 287, Ennis, TX 75119

Night Lights is a memorable sky lantern festival. You don't have to travel across the world to find yourself.

Ruston Cattle Company - Bullet Creek Acoustic Show Ennis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ruston Cattle Company - Bullet Creek Acoustic Show at 3701 N I-45, Ennis, TX 75119-0975, United States on Fri Sep 03 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Strut Down Beaton Corsicana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 113 N Beaton, Corsicana, TX 75110

Join us in our Historic Downtown for an outdoor fashion show featuring the Fall lines from our downtown boutiques.