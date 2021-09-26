CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

Coming soon: Corsicana events

Corsicana Updates
Corsicana Updates
 5 days ago

(CORSICANA, TX) Live events are coming to Corsicana.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Corsicana area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bo44H_0c8cdbeS00

Chicken Strips & Fries Feast Fundraiser

Ennis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 2622 TX-34, Ennis, TX

Sokol Ennis will be selling $7 Chicken Strips & Fries plates (includes baked beans, gravy & ketchup) in the Dining Room (back east entrance) on Monday September 27, 2021 from 5pm until 7:30pm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DoQ1j_0c8cdbeS00

BLS (Basic Life Support/CPR)

Fairfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 424 TX-75, Fairfield, TX

The AHA’s BLS course trains participants to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16sKBj_0c8cdbeS00

Night Lights: Sky Lantern Festival - Texas Motorplex

Ennis, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 7500 US 287, Ennis, TX 75119

Night Lights is a memorable sky lantern festival. You don't have to travel across the world to find yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTP5X_0c8cdbeS00

Ruston Cattle Company - Bullet Creek Acoustic Show

Ennis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ruston Cattle Company - Bullet Creek Acoustic Show at 3701 N I-45, Ennis, TX 75119-0975, United States on Fri Sep 03 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKSwh_0c8cdbeS00

Strut Down Beaton

Corsicana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 113 N Beaton, Corsicana, TX 75110

Join us in our Historic Downtown for an outdoor fashion show featuring the Fall lines from our downtown boutiques.

The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith. The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what...
BUSINESS
