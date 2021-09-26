CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

What’s up Moss Point: Local events calendar

Moss Point News Alert
 5 days ago

(MOSS POINT, MS) Moss Point has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Moss Point area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWbmU_0c8cdVIy00

Gallery Night at Red Beard's Outfitter

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 4354 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL 36608

Mobile has an amazing art scene that has suffered due to recent events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMqHg_0c8cdVIy00

Girl Get Your Life Together

Vancleave, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4124 Twisted Run Lane, Vancleave, MS 39565

Build Your Personal Life Blueprint in 8 Areas of Wellness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGzWy_0c8cdVIy00

FREE MASTERMIND How to Magnetically Attract your Ideal match in 90 secs MB

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Mobile, AL 36608

I help successful single people Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485zxU_0c8cdVIy00

Health Disparities: Closing the Gap

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Alumni Drive, Mobile, AL 36608

Join us for a discussion on how our community can address the issues and work together to solve the problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBKC2_0c8cdVIy00

"Out of the Cave"

Pascagoula, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:15 AM

Address: 4007 Pascagoula St, Pascagoula, MS

Join us in-house or on broadcast for "Out of the Cave"! A message on stepping into the light when depression darkens what you see! cKidz will be open for all kids ages 6 months-6th grade...

Comments / 0

