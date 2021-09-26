Ukiah events coming up
(UKIAH, CA) Ukiah has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ukiah:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Address: 295 Brush St, Ukiah, CA
All 6-12th grade students are invited to join us for FOOD, FUN, FRIENDS and TRUTH. Come BE FEARLESS.\n
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 800 Hensley Creek Road, Ukiah, CA 95482
Soul Revival 2021 ✨ November 5-7 Jerry Joseph and the Jackmormons and Bloodkin *Acoustic Collaboration Sunday
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Meadowlands is an annual cannabis industry retreat designed to build a more united, collaborative and equitable community in California and beyond. "Meadowlands is the only event where SoCal...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 17700 Boonville Rd, Boonville, CA
ANDERSON VALLEY BREWING COMPANY - BOONVILLE UNDER THE BIG TOP CANOPY High caliber acrobats, powerful imagery and original storyline, 'Fairytale' is daring, edgy and hilarious. This year's story...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Address: 235 East Perkins St., Ukiah, CA 95482
Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.
