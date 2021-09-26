Ukiah events coming up

(UKIAH, CA) Ukiah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ukiah:

FEARLESS YOUTH NIGHT Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Address: 295 Brush St, Ukiah, CA

All 6-12th grade students are invited to join us for FOOD, FUN, FRIENDS and TRUTH. Come BE FEARLESS.



Soul Revival 2021 Ukiah, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 800 Hensley Creek Road, Ukiah, CA 95482

Soul Revival 2021 ✨ November 5-7 Jerry Joseph and the Jackmormons and Bloodkin *Acoustic Collaboration Sunday

Meadowlands 2021 Philo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Meadowlands is an annual cannabis industry retreat designed to build a more united, collaborative and equitable community in California and beyond. "Meadowlands is the only event where SoCal...

Flynn Creek Circus 'Fairytale' Boonville Boonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 17700 Boonville Rd, Boonville, CA

ANDERSON VALLEY BREWING COMPANY - BOONVILLE UNDER THE BIG TOP CANOPY High caliber acrobats, powerful imagery and original storyline, 'Fairytale' is daring, edgy and hilarious. This year's story...

VIP Petcare at Rainbow Ag Ukiah, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 235 East Perkins St., Ukiah, CA 95482

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.