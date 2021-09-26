Coming soon: Benton Harbor events

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Live events are lining up on the Benton Harbor calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Benton Harbor:

An evening with Charlie Parr at The Livery Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 190 5th Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Charlie Parr returns to The Livery for an intimate evening on Sunday, December 5, 2021! 5PM doors | 6PM show - $20

Intro to Fab Lab Power Tools, makerspace, saw, drill, woodworking Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Address: Hanson Technology Center, 2755 East Napier Ave, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Two day workshop to cover the Power Tools in the Fab Lab

Broken At His Feet Women's Conference Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 721 Nate Wells Sr Drive, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

There are times where life leaves us feeling Broken.... God wants to give us Beauty for Ashes and Gladness for Mourning

Metal Stamped Wind Chime Workshop Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 408 W Main St suite 120, Benton Harbor, MI

Create a metal stamped wind chime to freshen up your porch for fall or add a little whimsy to your window! Greta, owner of Eclectic Pearl Crafting LLC, will guide us through a 3-hour workshop...

Carriage House Cider Tours from The Campus for Creative Aging in Afternoon Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 920 North Shore Drive, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Join us on a tour of the area's newest cidery-Carriage House Ciders!