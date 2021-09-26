CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

What’s up Bemidji: Local events calendar

Bemidji Bulletin
Bemidji Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BEMIDJI, MN) Live events are coming to Bemidji.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bemidji area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5NQJ_0c8cdLiw00

Carl O. Thompson Memorial Concert

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Carl O. Thompson Memorial Concert is on Facebook. To connect with Carl O. Thompson Memorial Concert, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mo28D_0c8cdLiw00

Believe in the Message of Music

Bemidji, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2900 Division Street West, Bemidji, MN 56601

Acclaimed pianist Roger McVey joins the BSO to showcase Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 2, followed by Grieg's Peer Gynt Suite No. 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028buB_0c8cdLiw00

Warhammer 40,000: Tournament

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 407 Algoma St NW, Bemidji, MN

Warhammer 40,000 Tournament (Date Confirmed) at Accidentally Cool Games, 407 Algoma St NW, Bemidji, MN 56601, Bemidji, United States on Sat Oct 02 2021 at 11:00 am to 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eL4ha_0c8cdLiw00

42nd Annual Paul Bunyan Stampede Night 2

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1831 Sunnyside Rd SE, Bemidji, MN

42nd Annual Paul Bunyan Stampede Night 1 features a full show for WISSOTA Modifieds, WISSOTA Super Stocks, WISSOTA Midwest Mods, WISSOTA Mod Fours, WISSOTA Pure Stocks, WISSOTA Hornets, Mini...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pkX1H_0c8cdLiw00

The Price Is Right Live

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 1111 Event Center Dr NE, Bemidji, MN

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and “Come On Down” […]

