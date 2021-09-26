CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcminnville, TN

Mcminnville events calendar

Mcminnville Bulletin
Mcminnville Bulletin
 5 days ago

(MCMINNVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Mcminnville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcminnville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8Wxe_0c8cdI4l00

Warren County Farmer's Market

McMinnville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 Market St, McMinnville, TN

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: April - November 2021Saturdays, 7AM - 1PM May - November 2021Wednesdays, 7AM - 1PM Location:100 Market Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLmg8_0c8cdI4l00

Jackson Heights- Free Concert

McMinnville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 115 W Main St, McMinnville, TN

Join us for a FREE Concert featuring Jackson Heights! Sponsored by local area churches. All Donations made will go directly to HOME Homeless of McMinnville effort.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kWoD_0c8cdI4l00

Job Fair

McMinnville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 118 W Main St, McMinnville, TN

Yorozu Automotive will be hosting a Hiring Event . Manufacturing Job Opportunities. Apply On the Spot.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iWCzn_0c8cdI4l00

Chicks With Hits

Mcminnville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110

Chicks With Hits 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fzwYs_0c8cdI4l00

TAPW PRESENTS: WANTED DEAD OR ALIVE

Morrison, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

*SPONSORED BY ONE CALL DELIVERY AND AUCTION* Come see TENNESSEE ALL-PRO WRESTLING for just $5!!!! TAPW Presents WANTED DEAD OR ALIVE live at the Victory Center on September the 25th! Draven Lee...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Mcminnville, TN
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith. The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tn Yorozu Automotive
Mcminnville Bulletin

Mcminnville Bulletin

Mcminnville, TN
48
Followers
225
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mcminnville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy