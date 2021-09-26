Mcminnville events calendar
(MCMINNVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Mcminnville calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcminnville:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 100 Market St, McMinnville, TN
Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: April - November 2021Saturdays, 7AM - 1PM May - November 2021Wednesdays, 7AM - 1PM Location:100 Market Street
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Address: 115 W Main St, McMinnville, TN
Join us for a FREE Concert featuring Jackson Heights! Sponsored by local area churches. All Donations made will go directly to HOME Homeless of McMinnville effort.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 118 W Main St, McMinnville, TN
Yorozu Automotive will be hosting a Hiring Event . Manufacturing Job Opportunities. Apply On the Spot.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110
Chicks With Hits 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM
*SPONSORED BY ONE CALL DELIVERY AND AUCTION* Come see TENNESSEE ALL-PRO WRESTLING for just $5!!!! TAPW Presents WANTED DEAD OR ALIVE live at the Victory Center on September the 25th! Draven Lee...
