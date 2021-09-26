Livingston calendar: Coming events

(LIVINGSTON, TX) Live events are coming to Livingston.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Livingston area:

"Don't Give The Enemy A Seat" Small Group Splendora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:15 PM

Address: 25980 FM 2090, Splendora, TX

Our minds are spinning seemingly out of control with thoughts that are not only unproductive but potentially destructive and harmful. These thoughts are not of God. No, they’re from an enemy...

Denison Movie Night – Hell or High Water Ivanhoe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3885 FM273, Ivanhoe, TX

September Movie Night Presented by the Denison Arts Council every Thursday evening (no charge):

Thirsty Thursday After- Hours Networking Cleveland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1002 S Washington Ave, Cleveland, TX

September sponsor is Elizabeth Robertson Results Real Estate. Join us for Thirsty Thursday After- Hours Networking at La Costa Seafood Restaurant and Bar the fourth Thursday of every month 5:30pm...

Trinity Community Fair Trinity, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 640 S Robb St, Trinity, TX

TRINITY COMMUNITY FAIR Celebrating the Past Shaping the Future An old‑fashioned community fair & youth livestock auction with a parade, carnival, musical entertainment, food & craft vendors and...

Ambassador Meeting Livingston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 1001 US-59 Loop N, Livingston, TX

Monthly meeting of the Ambassador group. Member or employee of a member is welcome to apply for membership with the Ambassador group. It is a great networking opportunity for your business.