Ponca City calendar: Events coming up

(PONCA CITY, OK) Live events are lining up on the Ponca City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ponca City area:

Last Run Car Show Arkansas City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 600 W 5th Ave #3rd, Arkansas City, KS

45th annual Last Run Car Show. This year is going to be a big one!Time: Sep 24 at 1 PM - Sep 26 at 3 AM

Ark City Farm and Art Market Arkansas City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 701 N Summit St, Arkansas City, KS

Season:Summer Market Hours June 1 - September 28, 2021Tuesdays, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm Location:Wilson Park,701 North Summit Street

Evans Academy's "Cinderella" Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 104 E Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK

Enjoy all of your favorite Rogers and Hammerstein "Cinderella" scenes in this hour-long production.

CIRCUS MONSTER MASH - BLACKWELL, OK Blackwell, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 800 S. Main St., Blackwell, OK 74631

All the fun of a traditional circus with our talented acrobats, magic, jugglers, clown, transformer and more with a special Halloween twist!

Pioneer Tech Foundation Roast Featuring Senator Bill Coleman Ponca City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 2101 North 14th Street, Ponca City, OK 74601

Join us for an evening of roasting Senator Bill Coleman! Help us raise funds for PTC students.