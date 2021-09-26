CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Events on the Ridgecrest calendar

Ridgecrest News Watch
Ridgecrest News Watch
 5 days ago

(RIDGECREST, CA) Live events are lining up on the Ridgecrest calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ridgecrest area:

Frostwüste Fest

Inyokern, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 AM

Address: 6654 Ridgecrest Boulevard, Inyokern, CA 93527

From the Bay to the border, bands all over California!

Beer & Brushes Paint Night- December PINT GLASSES

Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 259 Balsam Street, Ridgecrest, CA 93555

Sign up in advance for this Beer & Brushes Paint Night Event Price includes all materials, instruction, and first beer ON TAP of the evening

2021 Ridgecrest Petroglyph Festival

Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 880 N. China Lake, Ridgecrest, CA 93555

8th Annual Ridgecrest Petroglyph Festival celebrating the contributions and history of indigenous culture in California.

Banned Books Week 2021

Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:55 PM

Banned Books Week is September 26th-October 2nd. The theme for the 2021 celebration of the right to read: “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.” To promote awareness and celebrate our freedom to...

Government
Politics
