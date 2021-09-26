CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Ruston calendar: What's coming up

Ruston News Watch
Ruston News Watch
 5 days ago

(RUSTON, LA) Live events are lining up on the Ruston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ruston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDGFY_0c8cd9DT00

Breastfeeding Class

West Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Address: 102 Thomas Road, West Monroe, LA 71291

This class is designed to teach moms the basics of breastfeeding, including getting started in the hospital, positioning and latching assessment, and breastfeeding management.  Please use entrance 1 at the Glenwood Medical Mall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xU5l5_0c8cd9DT00

Industry Advisory Board Meeting

Ruston, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1454 West Alabama, (next to the Davison Athletic Complex), Ruston, LA 71272

Please join the TTC for its Annual IAB 2021 Meeting!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pVZnZ_0c8cd9DT00

AHSAA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ MOCHS

Athens, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 15349 LA-9, Athens, LA

The Mount Olive Christian (Athens, LA) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Alexandria HomeSchool Arts & Athletics (Pineville, LA) on Tuesday, September 28 @ 5:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HHBms_0c8cd9DT00

Landry Vineyards Tour - 10/2/2021

West Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 5699 New Natchitoches Road, West Monroe, LA 71292

Landry Vineyards Tour: Vineyard, Cellar, Winery, Crush Pad and Bottling Facility

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atxy6_0c8cd9DT00

Delhi Charter Varsity Football @ D'Arbonne Woods

Farmerville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The D'Arbonne Woods (Farmerville, LA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Delhi Charter (Delhi, LA) on Friday, September 10 @ 7p.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ruston, LA
ABOUT

With Ruston News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

