Key West, FL

Key West events coming soon

Key West Times
Key West Times
 5 days ago

(KEY WEST, FL) Key West has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Key West:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNpAC_0c8cd8Kk00

Zoso | The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 0 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040

portion of proceeds to benefit Mote Marine Laboratory's Elizabeth Moore International Center for Coral Reef Research & Restoration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTY46_0c8cd8Kk00

Sunset Pier GIRLS ROCK! - Free Concert

Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 0 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040

All the talented ladies that sing at Sunset Pier will hit the big stage for a special concert performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZfTH_0c8cd8Kk00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Key West, FL 33040

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xb4Wl_0c8cd8Kk00

2021 Fantasy Fest Parade Viewing Party At First Flight

Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 301 Whitehead Street, Key West, FL 33040

Saturday, October 30, 2021    6-9pm  ALL Tickets include  Signature Dinner Buffet and 3 Hour Open Bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxQjg_0c8cd8Kk00

Great American Trainwreck - FREE Show

Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 0 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040

Free Sunset Concert on the big stage with Great American Trainwreck

Key West Times

Key West Times

