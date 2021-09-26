Key West events coming soon
(KEY WEST, FL) Key West has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Key West:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 0 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040
portion of proceeds to benefit Mote Marine Laboratory's Elizabeth Moore International Center for Coral Reef Research & Restoration
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 0 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040
All the talented ladies that sing at Sunset Pier will hit the big stage for a special concert performance.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Key West, FL 33040
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 301 Whitehead Street, Key West, FL 33040
Saturday, October 30, 2021 6-9pm ALL Tickets include Signature Dinner Buffet and 3 Hour Open Bar
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 0 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040
Free Sunset Concert on the big stage with Great American Trainwreck
