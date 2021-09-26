Key West events coming soon

(KEY WEST, FL) Key West has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Key West:

Zoso | The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 0 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040

portion of proceeds to benefit Mote Marine Laboratory's Elizabeth Moore International Center for Coral Reef Research & Restoration

Sunset Pier GIRLS ROCK! - Free Concert Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 0 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040

All the talented ladies that sing at Sunset Pier will hit the big stage for a special concert performance.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Key West, FL 33040

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

2021 Fantasy Fest Parade Viewing Party At First Flight Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 301 Whitehead Street, Key West, FL 33040

Saturday, October 30, 2021 6-9pm ALL Tickets include Signature Dinner Buffet and 3 Hour Open Bar

Great American Trainwreck - FREE Show Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 0 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040

Free Sunset Concert on the big stage with Great American Trainwreck