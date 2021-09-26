Live events coming up in Montrose

(MONTROSE, CO) Live events are lining up on the Montrose calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Montrose:

Delta Fiesta de Comunidad Delta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Delta, CO

Regalos, comida, servicios de salud, música y mucha diversión GRATIS al margen del torneo de fútbol. Free gifts, food, health services, music, and lots of fun on the sidelines of the soccer...

Mindfulness Retreat: Quiet Your Mind and Wake Up Your Senses Crawford, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 PM

Address: North Fork Valley, Crawford, CO 81415

Join us for a guided mindful retreat at our hidden oasis, South Wind Equestrian and Retreat Center, north of Austin, Texas. Relax, Be Still.

Delta 1er Torneo de Fútbol Delta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Delta, CO

Enjoy free gifts, food, health services, music, and lots of fun on the sidelines of the soccer tournament for agricultural workers! All are welcome! ¡Disfrute de música, regalos, premios, comida...

MILLENNIUM WELLNESS LEADS THE WAY IN NATURAL HEALTHCARE Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1800 Pavilion Dr, Montrose, CO

MILLENNIUM WELLNESS LEADS THE WAY IN NATURAL HEALTHCARE Get an overview and learn how Medicare certified medicine can help us maintain optimum health with natural approaches to building our immune...

Men’s Coffee Klatch Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1047 N 1st St, Montrose, CO

Come join the TRPC coffee klatch for a time of fellowship and coffee with the men of TRPC.