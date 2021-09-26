Live events coming up in Jasper
(JASPER, AL) Jasper has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jasper:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 103 Yeager St, Warrior, AL
We welcome anyone in our area who is struggling with the lose of a loved one. We would be honored to have you join our GS family and allow us to walk the grief journey with you. Location...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 5840 Sipsey Road, Empire, AL 35063
A 14 mile, flat-water race commemorating the 1813 escape of Black Warrior Town's residents from Davy Crockett and the Tennessee Militia.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:30 AM
This 3 hour CE approved course is designed to instill safety awareness and habits as second nature so that real estate professionals. Also check out other Workshops in Jasper
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 511 19th Street West, Jasper, AL 35501
The Walker County Arts Alliance Downtown Jasper Fall Block Party! Live Music, Art, Community Art Project, Kids' Activities, Food, and Drink!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 1601 Airport Road North, Jasper, AL
Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 15 - November, 2021Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 7AM - 12PMLocation: 1600 North Airport Road Jasper
