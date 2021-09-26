CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, AL

Live events coming up in Jasper

Jasper News Alert
Jasper News Alert
 5 days ago

(JASPER, AL) Jasper has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jasper:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OATwd_0c8cd6ZI00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Warrior, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 103 Yeager St, Warrior, AL

We welcome anyone in our area who is struggling with the lose of a loved one. We would be honored to have you join our GS family and allow us to walk the grief journey with you. Location...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ss7XT_0c8cd6ZI00

The Great Escape: River Run from Crockett

Empire, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 5840 Sipsey Road, Empire, AL 35063

A 14 mile, flat-water race commemorating the 1813 escape of Black Warrior Town's residents from Davy Crockett and the Tennessee Militia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0az7Qi_0c8cd6ZI00

Walker Area Association of Realtors-Safety Matters Course

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:30 AM

This 3 hour CE approved course is designed to instill safety awareness and habits as second nature so that real estate professionals. Also check out other Workshops in Jasper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txdqF_0c8cd6ZI00

Downtown Jasper Fall Block Party

Jasper, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 511 19th Street West, Jasper, AL 35501

The Walker County Arts Alliance Downtown Jasper Fall Block Party! Live Music, Art, Community Art Project, Kids' Activities, Food, and Drink!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UuIOs_0c8cd6ZI00

Walker County Farmers Market

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1601 Airport Road North, Jasper, AL

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 15 - November, 2021Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 7AM - 12PMLocation: 1600 North Airport Road Jasper

The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith. The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what...
BUSINESS
Jasper News Alert

With Jasper News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

