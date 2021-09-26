Live events coming up in Jasper

(JASPER, AL) Jasper has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jasper:

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Warrior, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 103 Yeager St, Warrior, AL

We welcome anyone in our area who is struggling with the lose of a loved one. We would be honored to have you join our GS family and allow us to walk the grief journey with you. Location...

The Great Escape: River Run from Crockett Empire, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 5840 Sipsey Road, Empire, AL 35063

A 14 mile, flat-water race commemorating the 1813 escape of Black Warrior Town's residents from Davy Crockett and the Tennessee Militia.

Walker Area Association of Realtors-Safety Matters Course Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:30 AM

This 3 hour CE approved course is designed to instill safety awareness and habits as second nature so that real estate professionals. Also check out other Workshops in Jasper

Downtown Jasper Fall Block Party Jasper, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 511 19th Street West, Jasper, AL 35501

The Walker County Arts Alliance Downtown Jasper Fall Block Party! Live Music, Art, Community Art Project, Kids' Activities, Food, and Drink!

Walker County Farmers Market Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1601 Airport Road North, Jasper, AL

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 15 - November, 2021Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 7AM - 12PMLocation: 1600 North Airport Road Jasper