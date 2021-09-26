CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua Kona events coming soon

Kailua-Kona News Beat
 5 days ago

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Live events are coming to Kailua Kona.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kailua Kona:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T82Fe_0c8cd5gZ00

"LADIES OF THE LOT" with DENALI @MY BAR!

Kailua Kona, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 74-5606 Luhia Street, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Hawaii's hottest DRAG event "LADIES OF THE LOT" w/ DENALI from RuPaul's Drag Race, hosted by My Bar's favorite, SABEL SCITIES!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01f5ZZ_0c8cd5gZ00

Kona Cacao Orchard Tour and Chocolate Tasting - ADULTS ONLY TOUR

Holualoa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: PRIVATE FARM - RESERVATIONS ONLY 78, 6699 1 Rd, Holualoa, HI

Farm tour by Puna Chocolate Company chocolate makers exploring a cocoa, coffee, macadamia and tropical Hawaiian farm. Adults only. About this event This tour accommodates up to 14 people visiting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0xwc_0c8cd5gZ00

Big Island Hawaii Retreat with Ana Netanel + Special Healers

Kailua Kona, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: Napo'opo Beach Road, Captin Cook, HI 96740

High Vibrational Hawaii Retreat with Ana Netanel and special guest healers ~ Recalibrate your system , Heal Deeply , Manifest + Energize

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCUXc_0c8cd5gZ00

Tai Chi

Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

The flowing movements of T’ai Chi Chuan develop our strength, vitality, and ability to relax. There will be a demonstration by Ms. Sherer, a 30 year practitioner of the Yang ... Read More about...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JtqwP_0c8cd5gZ00

Waimea: Chair Yoga

Waimea, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 64-1032 Mamalahoa Hwy # 305, Waimea, HI

with Kit Hill, MA, yoga enthusiast. Weekly class for those who need a gentle, slow yoga in a chair practice. The movements are designed to stretch and strengthen the body without standing or lying...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABOUT

With Kailua-Kona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

