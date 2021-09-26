Kailua Kona events coming soon

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Live events are coming to Kailua Kona.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kailua Kona:

"LADIES OF THE LOT" with DENALI @MY BAR! Kailua Kona, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 74-5606 Luhia Street, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Hawaii's hottest DRAG event "LADIES OF THE LOT" w/ DENALI from RuPaul's Drag Race, hosted by My Bar's favorite, SABEL SCITIES!

Kona Cacao Orchard Tour and Chocolate Tasting - ADULTS ONLY TOUR Holualoa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: PRIVATE FARM - RESERVATIONS ONLY 78, 6699 1 Rd, Holualoa, HI

Farm tour by Puna Chocolate Company chocolate makers exploring a cocoa, coffee, macadamia and tropical Hawaiian farm. Adults only. About this event This tour accommodates up to 14 people visiting...

Big Island Hawaii Retreat with Ana Netanel + Special Healers Kailua Kona, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: Napo'opo Beach Road, Captin Cook, HI 96740

High Vibrational Hawaii Retreat with Ana Netanel and special guest healers ~ Recalibrate your system , Heal Deeply , Manifest + Energize

Tai Chi Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

The flowing movements of T’ai Chi Chuan develop our strength, vitality, and ability to relax. There will be a demonstration by Ms. Sherer, a 30 year practitioner of the Yang ... Read More about...

Waimea: Chair Yoga Waimea, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 64-1032 Mamalahoa Hwy # 305, Waimea, HI

with Kit Hill, MA, yoga enthusiast. Weekly class for those who need a gentle, slow yoga in a chair practice. The movements are designed to stretch and strengthen the body without standing or lying...