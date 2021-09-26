Coming soon: Butte events

(BUTTE, MT) Butte is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Butte area:

FEnomenon II Butte, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4655 Harrison Avenue, Butte, MT 59701

A soul stirring, heart opening, ass kicking retreat for women under the heart of the big sky in Butte, Montana

Paint Party @ Jenarie's Baked Goods and Diner! Anaconda, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Paint Party at Jenarie's Baked Goods and Diner on Park Street in Anaconda! Your choice to paint a gnome, or pumpkins or daisies! Join us and paint while enjoying the diner's fun atmosphere! Treats...

Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers Anaconda, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 305 Main Street, Anaconda, MT 59711

Join the hottest training in the world- Phil Chalmers' Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers.

Live Stand-Up Comedy with Andy Gold Butte, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 465 East Galena Street, Butte, MT 59701

Andy Gold is a nationally touring stand-up comedian, featured on Hulu, Kevin Hart radio on SiriusXM and Dry Bar Comedy

Gracious Space - Train the Trainer 2021 Butte, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: TBA, Billings, MT 59701

Become trained and certified to facilitate this collaborative leadership model known as Gracious Space.