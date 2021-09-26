Seneca events coming soon

(SENECA, SC) Live events are coming to Seneca.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seneca area:

Isolation The Series Annual Premier Party for Season 4 Seneca, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1290 State Road S-37-15, Seneca, SC 29672

IGS FILMS is hosting its 3rd premier event for the show. Celebrate and watch for the first time with the cast and crew.

Kit Workshop: Ofrenda Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 113 E North 1st St, Seneca, SC

Are you a connoisseur of hand-dyed yarns? Are you a crocheter who loves simple patterns that look complex? If so, I have just the pattern for you… Introducing Ofrenda Cowl, the newest pattern by...

Bad Creek Hydro Facility Tour - Duke Power Plant Salem, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: Bad Creek Road, Salem, SC 29676

A tour of Bad Creek Hydroelectric site owned by Duke Energy, a 360 acre "pump-back" storage facility that pumps water from Lake Jocassee.

Six Mile Farmer's Depot Six Mile, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

This event listing provided for the Six Mile community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Bingo at Seneca CenterWell Primary Care Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 366 Market St, Seneca, SC

Join us weekly on Thursdays for a round of Bingo at Seneca CenterWell Senior Primary Care!