CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seneca, SC

Seneca events coming soon

Seneca News Beat
Seneca News Beat
 5 days ago

(SENECA, SC) Live events are coming to Seneca.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seneca area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B1wT9_0c8cd3v700

Isolation The Series Annual Premier Party for Season 4

Seneca, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1290 State Road S-37-15, Seneca, SC 29672

IGS FILMS is hosting its 3rd premier event for the show. Celebrate and watch for the first time with the cast and crew.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZLWI_0c8cd3v700

Kit Workshop: Ofrenda

Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 113 E North 1st St, Seneca, SC

Are you a connoisseur of hand-dyed yarns? Are you a crocheter who loves simple patterns that look complex? If so, I have just the pattern for you… Introducing Ofrenda Cowl, the newest pattern by...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sY9YZ_0c8cd3v700

Bad Creek Hydro Facility Tour - Duke Power Plant

Salem, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: Bad Creek Road, Salem, SC 29676

A tour of Bad Creek Hydroelectric site owned by Duke Energy, a 360 acre "pump-back" storage facility that pumps water from Lake Jocassee.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJ3LY_0c8cd3v700

Six Mile Farmer's Depot

Six Mile, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

This event listing provided for the Six Mile community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9cG1_0c8cd3v700

Bingo at Seneca CenterWell Primary Care

Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 366 Market St, Seneca, SC

Join us weekly on Thursdays for a round of Bingo at Seneca CenterWell Senior Primary Care!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events calendar

1. Civil Rights Conference 2022 (CRC2022); 2. Blueprint Nebraska: The 2021 Platte Institute Legislative Summit; 3. Love Your Relationship Again - Painlessly - Lincoln; 4. Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show Lincoln, NE; 5. Yoga with Coach Pegah;
LINCOLN, NE
Keene Sentinel

Winchester Pickle Festival

Covid-19 caused a big dilemma with the Winchester Pickle Festival last year, but we can finally relish in its return for 2021. This festival, originally founded by Gary O’Neal, is on its 23rd year. It is always scheduled on the fourth Saturday of the month of September and it is slated for this upcoming Saturday, September 25 in downtown Winchester. The festival will be running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and most of its charm will remain the same.
FESTIVAL
ncwc.edu

Event Venue Rentals

North Carolina Wesleyan College is an exceptional event location convenient to Interstate 95 and Interstate 64. With buildings designed for meeting spaces, concerts, conferences, camps and entertaining; Wesleyan’s facilities are complete with technology that fits the everyday work need. When planning your next event, contact us to learn more about...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
phillyfunguide.com

2021 Revolutionary Germantown Festival

The Revolutionary Germantown Festival returns Saturday, October 2nd from 10am to 4pm! Visitors are encouraged to spend the day visiting Historic Germantown sites to participate in family-friendly activities, learn about the 1777 Battle of Germantown & the people who experienced it. From 12pm - 1pm, there will be a reenactment of the Battle of Germantown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seneca, SC
Seneca, SC
Government
City
Salem, SC
Richmond.com

The Mechanicsville Local calendar of events - week of 9/30/21

Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown will hold its “300th Anniversary and Fall Festival” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy live music, food trucks, a petting zoo, a selection of beverage options and continuous tours of Scotchtown. And more! See preservationvirginia.org/historic-sites/patrick-henrys/scotchtown/ or call (804) 227-3500 for more details. Fall Event will be...
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
gladstonedispatch.com

Community center hosts seminars

The Gladstone Community center is offering seminars in October. During Medicare Mayhem from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, attendees can learn about Medicare options. "Leave this class feeling confident and assured you have the right answers," states a release. Registration runs through Friday, Oct. 1. Death & Taxes...
GLADSTONE, MO
richmondmagazine.com

River City Roundup

The first full week of fall brings a diverse harvest of activities in and around Richmond. There’s tractors and trucks in Colonial Heights, a one-person play at the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education, a celebration of Scotchtown, the return of the 2nd Street Festival, and Powhatan’s Festival of the Grape. Enjoy!
RICHMOND, VA
Seneca News Beat

Seneca News Beat

Seneca, SC
133
Followers
227
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Seneca News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy