Coming soon: Marquette events

(MARQUETTE, MI) Live events are coming to Marquette.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marquette:

Evergreen Award of Marquette County Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:15 AM

Address: 5095 Us 41 S, Marquette, MI 49855

We are excited to bring back the Evergreen Award of Marquette County after a hiatus due to COVID 19!

Happy Hour Series Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 114 West Spring Street, Marquette, MI 49855

Join us for a fun-filled night at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. in support of the Great Lakes Sports Commission.

Upper Peninsula Association of Behavior Analysis: Annual Conference Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: 1401 Presque Isle Avenue, Marquette, MI 49855

The Upper Peninsula Association of Behavior Analysis 1st Annual Conference

The Story Behind Their Clothes Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 145 W Spring St, Marquette, MI

The Marquette Regional History Center presents the Special Exhibit: The Story Behind Their Clothes April 26, 2021 – January 8, 2022 What do Yoopers wear? Yoopers have been pioneers, Victorian...

Homecoming 2021: Sidewalk Chalk Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: John X. Jamrich Hall, 25 Center St, Marquette, MI

Taking place in the Academic Mall, the Sidewalk Chalk Competition is a chance for residence halls and student organizations to show their Wildcat Pride and create the best design corresponding...