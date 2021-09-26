CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatsworth, GA

Chatsworth events coming up

Chatsworth News Beat
Chatsworth News Beat
 5 days ago

(CHATSWORTH, GA) Live events are coming to Chatsworth.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chatsworth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBYIA_0c8cd19f00

Building Block Time — Children

Chatsworth, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 706 Old Dalton Ellijay Rd, Chatsworth, GA

Open to toddler – 5th grade. Flex your creativity skills and play with different types of blocks every week! Mondays @ 2:00pm Disclaimer: All aspects of in-person programming are subject to change...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVIr7_0c8cd19f00

Halloween Minis

Dalton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Halloween Minis at 3216 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton, GA 30721-2027, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 03:00 pm to 07:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxgN4_0c8cd19f00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Dalton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Dalton, GA 30719

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YkIih_0c8cd19f00

Women 2 Women Night of Worship

Dalton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Women 2 Women Night of Worship at 2802 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton, GA 30721-8009, United States on Mon Sep 27 2021 at 07:00 pm to 08:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJDkN_0c8cd19f00

Broken Not Forgotten Women’s Conference

Chatsworth, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 40 Blackhawk Trail, Chatsworth, GA 30705

Join us on the mountain for an all inclusive 2-night event of fellowship, healing and fresh fire messages from our beautiful guest speakers!

