Chatsworth events coming up

(CHATSWORTH, GA) Live events are coming to Chatsworth.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chatsworth:

Building Block Time — Children Chatsworth, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 706 Old Dalton Ellijay Rd, Chatsworth, GA

Open to toddler – 5th grade. Flex your creativity skills and play with different types of blocks every week! Mondays @ 2:00pm Disclaimer: All aspects of in-person programming are subject to change...

Halloween Minis Dalton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Halloween Minis at 3216 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton, GA 30721-2027, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 03:00 pm to 07:30 pm

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Dalton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Dalton, GA 30719

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Women 2 Women Night of Worship Dalton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Women 2 Women Night of Worship at 2802 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton, GA 30721-8009, United States on Mon Sep 27 2021 at 07:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Broken Not Forgotten Women’s Conference Chatsworth, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 40 Blackhawk Trail, Chatsworth, GA 30705

Join us on the mountain for an all inclusive 2-night event of fellowship, healing and fresh fire messages from our beautiful guest speakers!