What’s up Beckley: Local events calendar

(BECKLEY, WV) Beckley is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Beckley area:

2021 Spirit of Philanthropy Awards Luncheon Daniels, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 255 Resort Drive, Daniels, WV 25832

Celebrating West Virginians with the 2021 Spirit of Philanthropy Awards Ceremony.

Cyanotypes | Experimental Fabrics Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 Johnstown Rd, Beckley, WV

Cyanotypes | Experimental Fabrics er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Cyanotypes | Experimental Fabrics, kom á Facebook nú.

2021 Historic Masonry Preservation & Repair Glen Jean, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 104 Main St, Glen Jean, WV 25846

This is the page to pay regular tuition ($250) for the Historic Masonry Preservation and Repair workshop (New River Gorge Sep 27 - Oct 1).

Dosenbier meets Hardcore Festival 2022 Beaver, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Am Flugplatz, 25813 Husum-Schwesing

Willkommen auf dem lässigsten Festival mit der heftigsten Musik! WELCOME TO DOSENBIER MEETS HARDCORE FESTIVAL 2022!

Philanthropy WV 2021 Annual Conference: Lifting Up and Leading Forward Daniels, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 255 Resort Drive, Daniels, WV 25832

Join us for the Philanthropy WV 2021 Annual Conference October 27th to 29th, online on Zoom.