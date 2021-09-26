What’s up Beckley: Local events calendar
(BECKLEY, WV) Beckley is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Beckley area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 255 Resort Drive, Daniels, WV 25832
Celebrating West Virginians with the 2021 Spirit of Philanthropy Awards Ceremony.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 600 Johnstown Rd, Beckley, WV
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 104 Main St, Glen Jean, WV 25846
This is the page to pay regular tuition ($250) for the Historic Masonry Preservation and Repair workshop (New River Gorge Sep 27 - Oct 1).
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 255 Resort Drive, Daniels, WV 25832
Join us for the Philanthropy WV 2021 Annual Conference October 27th to 29th, online on Zoom.
