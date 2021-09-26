Garden City events coming up

(GARDEN CITY, KS) Garden City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Garden City:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Pierceville, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Garden City, KS 67868

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Kindergarten Readiness, Star Recognition and KESA: Aligning & Leveraging Your System's Efforts Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

IN-PERSON ATTENDANCE ONLY Facilitated by Staff from KSDE: Mischel Miller, Myron Melton, Amanda Petersen CLICK HERE TO REGISTER https://forms.gle/Zkv7qqf1CbrcPKx86 Kansas school systems are tasked...

Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS

Beginning April 5th, Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo will take place every Monday morning (weather permitting) at 10:30 AM. Meet Zoo staff and volunteers on the back patio of the Finnup Center...

Canvas & Paint: Camper Abduction Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS

IN-PERSON CLASS CANVAS+PAINT This beginner’s class helps participants follow step-by-step instructions to recreate the painting of the month on an 11X14 stretched canvas. No experience required...

KESA for New Superintendents Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

IN-PERSON ATTENDANCE ONLY Facilitated by KSDE: Mischel Miller and Myron Melton CLICK HERE TO REGISTER https://forms.gle/TYyJUvGvSrpqk5h39 Join KSDE accreditation staff to discuss all you need to...