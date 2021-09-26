Garden City events coming up
(GARDEN CITY, KS) Garden City has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Garden City:
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Garden City, KS 67868
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:30 PM
Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS
IN-PERSON ATTENDANCE ONLY Facilitated by Staff from KSDE: Mischel Miller, Myron Melton, Amanda Petersen CLICK HERE TO REGISTER https://forms.gle/Zkv7qqf1CbrcPKx86 Kansas school systems are tasked...
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS
Beginning April 5th, Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo will take place every Monday morning (weather permitting) at 10:30 AM. Meet Zoo staff and volunteers on the back patio of the Finnup Center...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS
IN-PERSON CLASS CANVAS+PAINT This beginner’s class helps participants follow step-by-step instructions to recreate the painting of the month on an 11X14 stretched canvas. No experience required...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS
IN-PERSON ATTENDANCE ONLY Facilitated by KSDE: Mischel Miller and Myron Melton CLICK HERE TO REGISTER https://forms.gle/TYyJUvGvSrpqk5h39 Join KSDE accreditation staff to discuss all you need to...
