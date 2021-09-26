CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Spring, TX

Coming soon: Big Spring events

Big Spring Today
Big Spring Today
 5 days ago

(BIG SPRING, TX) Big Spring is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Big Spring area:

Aaron Watson After Party!!

Gail, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 Wasson Rd, Gail, TX

Aaron Watson After Party!! is on Facebook. To connect with Aaron Watson After Party!!, join Facebook today.

Settles Trione Wine Dinner

Big Spring, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 East 3rd Street, Big Spring, TX 79720

Come taste wines from Trione Family Vineyards and Winery and enjoy a four-course meal at the historic Hotel Settles.

Our Wedding

Big Spring, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Our Wedding is on Facebook. To connect with Our Wedding, join Facebook today.

Big Spring, TX
ABOUT

With Big Spring Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

