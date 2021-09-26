CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Lewiston calendar: What's coming up

Lewiston Updates
Lewiston Updates
 5 days ago

(LEWISTON, ID) Lewiston is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lewiston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwOvG_0c8ccxZj00

Northstar Carnival @ The Fair

Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Advance All-Day Wristbands are $20 at Rosauers and Albertsons. These will only be available through Wednesday (9/22) at 7 PM. After that… you’ll pay $25 at the carnival. Carnival Hours:...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18UxDe_0c8ccxZj00

U of I Student Insight Workshop #2

Moscow, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 875 Perimeter Dr, Moscow, ID

Want a chance to win a $100 Vandal Store gift card and help the University of Idaho? About this Event Want a chance to win one of four $100 Vandal Store gift cards and help the University of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltPMX_0c8ccxZj00

Kuttl3ss & Big D Present: The Bag Chaser “ElGuapalini “ Tour Lewiston Idaho

Lewiston, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 0301 2nd street, Lewiston, ID 83501

This October Big D & Kuttl3ss will Debut Their Rap Group Duo “The BagChasers” Touring this October to promote their debut album ElGuapalini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2sNU_0c8ccxZj00

Deer Hunting Kiosk Game at Clearwater River Casino & Lodge

Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 17500 Nez Perce Rd, Lewiston, ID

Add a bonus to your Thursdays! Play your favorite video gaming machines to earn 200 points with your Players Club Card. Then, head to a kiosk to play our Kiosk Game and win up to 10 BONUS ENTRIES...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqvox_0c8ccxZj00

Tuesday Community Market

Moscow, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1021 Harold Ave, Moscow, ID

Buy Local at the 2021 Tuesday Community Market! The Tuesday Community Market opens on Tuesday, June 15th from 4-7PM at the Latah County Fairgrounds located at 1021 Harold Street in Moscow. The...

