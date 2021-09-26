Lewiston calendar: What's coming up

(LEWISTON, ID) Lewiston is ready for live events.

Northstar Carnival @ The Fair Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Advance All-Day Wristbands are $20 at Rosauers and Albertsons. These will only be available through Wednesday (9/22) at 7 PM. After that… you’ll pay $25 at the carnival. Carnival Hours:...

U of I Student Insight Workshop #2 Moscow, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 875 Perimeter Dr, Moscow, ID

Want a chance to win a $100 Vandal Store gift card and help the University of Idaho? About this Event Want a chance to win one of four $100 Vandal Store gift cards and help the University of...

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 0301 2nd street, Lewiston, ID 83501

This October Big D & Kuttl3ss will Debut Their Rap Group Duo “The BagChasers” Touring this October to promote their debut album ElGuapalini

Deer Hunting Kiosk Game at Clearwater River Casino & Lodge Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 17500 Nez Perce Rd, Lewiston, ID

Add a bonus to your Thursdays! Play your favorite video gaming machines to earn 200 points with your Players Club Card. Then, head to a kiosk to play our Kiosk Game and win up to 10 BONUS ENTRIES...

Tuesday Community Market Moscow, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1021 Harold Ave, Moscow, ID

Buy Local at the 2021 Tuesday Community Market! The Tuesday Community Market opens on Tuesday, June 15th from 4-7PM at the Latah County Fairgrounds located at 1021 Harold Street in Moscow. The...