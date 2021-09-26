CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

Carlsbad events coming soon

Carlsbad Dispatch
Carlsbad Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CARLSBAD, NM) Live events are coming to Carlsbad.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carlsbad:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgjDs_0c8ccwh000

The Road to Reformation

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 402 W Grand Ave, Artesia, NM

In a world that is crying out for change, where do we look? Join us as we explore the way forward for Christians. Revolution or Reformation? Which do we need now? Join us in person or online for...

Sunday Worship Sept 5, 2021

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 402 W Grand Ave, Artesia, NM

Join us each Week as we gather to worship our Lord and Savior, and seek His will in our lives in this community. For those who cannot make it we do offer our services live online on our Youtube...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jAz91_0c8ccwh000

Brunch with Bedonie

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: East Riverside Drive, Carlsbad, NM 88220

BRUNCH IS FREE. ACCEPTING DONATIONS TO HELP SUPPORT KAREN IN HER CAMPAIGN FOR GOVERNOR. THANK YOU FOR ANY AND ALL SUPPORT!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q626e_0c8ccwh000

ECSP Western Week BBQ & 10.5 Team Roping

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

ECSP WESTERN WEEK BBQ DINNER AND TEAM ROPING! Full BBQ Plates with a choice of Pulled Pork or Brisket, with all the fixings and a desert/roll $18. Dine in, carry out or stay and watch the team...

Comments / 0

