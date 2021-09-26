CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thomasville, GA

Thomasville events calendar

Thomasville Post
Thomasville Post
 5 days ago

(THOMASVILLE, GA) Live events are coming to Thomasville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Thomasville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WnVXh_0c8ccuvY00

GCA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Thomasville

Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

The Thomasville (GA) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Grace Christian Academy (Bainbridge, GA) on Tuesday, September 28 @ 6p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qCM0_0c8ccuvY00

VIP Petcare at Petsense

Thomasville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 15149 US-19 South, Thomasville, GA 31792

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvufb_0c8ccuvY00

Graveside service

Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 10526 US-84, Thomasville, GA

Here is Jimmie Titherington Carnahan’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Jimmie Titherington Carnahan of Thomasville, Georgia...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ro1er_0c8ccuvY00

Crate to Plate 2021

Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 725 N Dawson St, Thomasville, GA

Save the Date! Crate to Plate returns Thursday, September 30, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7N5d_0c8ccuvY00

Little Shop of Horrors

Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 117 Broad St, Thomasville, GA

Join us at the Storefront Theater for our fall musical "Little Shop of Horrors" Originally planned pre-pandemic, we are excited to be able to share this production for our official 2021 - 2022...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thomasville, GA
Government
City
Bainbridge, GA
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Thomasville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith. The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Grace Christian Academy#Ga Save#Sun Oct 10#Ga Join#The Storefront Theater
Thomasville Post

Thomasville Post

Thomasville, GA
139
Followers
242
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Thomasville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy