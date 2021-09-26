CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

Greenville calendar: Events coming up

Greenville Today
Greenville Today
 5 days ago

(GREENVILLE, TX) Greenville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bG4DS_0c8cct2p00

Covenant Fellowship Church

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 6600 W. FM 1570, Greenville, TX

Sunday Morning Worship - Welcome to Covenant Fellowship Church in Greenville, Texas! We are happy you are here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKfV6_0c8cct2p00

Shake It Off

Caddo Mills, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2404 Main St, Caddo Mills, TX

It's time to shake off some calories!! Join us for a dance style class for some cardio calorie burning fun! Stop by Fox, put in your order, which covers you for class, then come join in! You may...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nt0HH_0c8cct2p00

Wine Down Wednesdays at Landon Winery

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2508 Lee St, Greenville, TX

Wine Down Wednesday 50% Off bottles of Landon wines for on-site consumption at all winery locations! You may also take up to 3 bottles home at this special price every Wednesday. Enjoy your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MupIr_0c8cct2p00

Open House @ 1507 Park Street, Greenville - Sun Sep 26 2021

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Browse starter homes for sale in Hunt County, TX. Looking for a starter home? The selection of homes below may be exactly what you’re looking for! A starter home is usually the first home a person...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2GtY_0c8cct2p00

The Road Less Traveled with Bri Bagwell

Greenville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:15 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3648 County Road 2132, Greenville, TX 75402

Get the chance to hear the story behind Bri Bagwell's award-winning music in a listening-room setting.

Greenville Today

Greenville Today

Greenville, TX
With Greenville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

