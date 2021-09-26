Live events Tehachapi — what’s coming up

(TEHACHAPI, CA) Tehachapi is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tehachapi:

QHHS Classes of 1980-89 Reunion 2022 (3rd time is a Charm!) Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 45000 Valley Central Way, Lancaster, CA 93536

Enjoy a reunion of epic proportions! If you went to Quartz Hill in the 1980's - you're invited!!!

Track Xperience Rosamond, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3500 75th St W, Rosamond, CA

Track: Streets of Willow Springs Motorcycles on the streets of willow

Succulent Pumpkins at Tangleweed Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 21192 Old Town Rd, Tehachapi, CA

Celebrate the beginning of fall by creating this adorable succulent pumpkin. We are hosting our annual succulent pumpkin event. Learn how to construct this festive decor and take care of while...

Hooked on Driving Track Day - Southern California Rosamond, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 3500 75th St W, Rosamond, CA

Hooked on Driving Track Days at Willow Springs International Raceway in Los Angeles, California allows you to drive your car on a real racetrack. No experience required. From pure novice to...

Heartland Charter School Painting in the Park- Tehachapi Tehachapi, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 490 West D Street, Tehachapi, CA 93561

PLEASE READ THE DETAILS OF THIS FIELD TRIP CAREFULLY. EACH FIELD TRIP HAS UNIQUE GUIDELINES FOR AGES, NUMBER OF CHAPERONES, ETC. NO REFUNDS!