Live events Tehachapi — what’s coming up
(TEHACHAPI, CA) Tehachapi is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tehachapi:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Address: 45000 Valley Central Way, Lancaster, CA 93536
Enjoy a reunion of epic proportions! If you went to Quartz Hill in the 1980's - you're invited!!!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 3500 75th St W, Rosamond, CA
Track: Streets of Willow Springs Motorcycles on the streets of willow
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 21192 Old Town Rd, Tehachapi, CA
Celebrate the beginning of fall by creating this adorable succulent pumpkin. We are hosting our annual succulent pumpkin event. Learn how to construct this festive decor and take care of while...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:59 PM
Address: 3500 75th St W, Rosamond, CA
Hooked on Driving Track Days at Willow Springs International Raceway in Los Angeles, California allows you to drive your car on a real racetrack. No experience required. From pure novice to...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 490 West D Street, Tehachapi, CA 93561
PLEASE READ THE DETAILS OF THIS FIELD TRIP CAREFULLY. EACH FIELD TRIP HAS UNIQUE GUIDELINES FOR AGES, NUMBER OF CHAPERONES, ETC. NO REFUNDS!
