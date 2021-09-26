CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

Arcadia calendar: Events coming up

Arcadia Post
Arcadia Post
 5 days ago

(ARCADIA, FL) Live events are coming to Arcadia.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Arcadia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1he5_0c8ccrHN00

Conditioning Classes

Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 3527 Tamiami Trail Unit E, Port Charlotte, FL

These pricing options apply for Strength & Conditioning Classes and Conditioning Classes ONLY and can be used interchangeably. PRICE: Drop-In: $15; 5 Class Package: $65; Unlimited Classes: $100...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028gyo_0c8ccrHN00

Crafty Ladies of GCUMC

Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 1100 S McCall Rd, Port Charlotte, FL

The hand-crafted items made by the Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church are available every Thursday morning (except holidays) from 9:00 - 11:30am at Oak’s Cove, the small building...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQN4L_0c8ccrHN00

Twisted Fork – K-Luv & Screaming Dave Duo

Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 2208 El Jobean Rd, Port Charlotte, FL

K-Luv and the United Funk Foundation made their debut Saturday November-21-2020 at Rollin Stone Sports Bar & Grill-Gunn Highway-Tampa. Featuring a set of Chaka Kahn. They are from the Orlando area...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lmh7n_0c8ccrHN00

Jonny Puma at South Gulf Cove Farmers Market

Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Providing some tunes for the amazing folks at the South Gulf Coast Farmers Market. Stop on by!

Laurie & Rusty Wright at The Twisted Fork

Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 2208 El Jobean Rd, Port Charlotte, FL

Laurie & Rusty Wright at The Twisted Fork at The Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Rd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948, Port Charlotte, United States on Tue Sep 28 2021 at 06:30 pm to 09:30 pm

