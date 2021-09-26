CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searcy, AR

What's up Searcy: Local events calendar

Searcy Dispatch
Searcy Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SEARCY, AR) Searcy is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Searcy area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNXRT_0c8ccosQ00

Cockrill’s Fall Festivities, Pumpkins, & Critters 2021

Austin, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

It’s Fall Y’all ! Come Celebrate this season with Cockrill’s Country Critters Opening September 25th & 26th Saturdays 10:00 - 6:00 Sundays 1:00 - 6:00 Admission price is $15 per person, children...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjjEU_0c8ccosQ00

EXILES IN AMERICA?: Responding Faithfully to the Changing Cultural & Religious Landscape, Part 1

Searcy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 908 E Park Ave, Searcy, AR

EXILES IN AMERICA?: Responding Faithfully to the Changing Cultural & Religious Landscape, Part 1 Administration Auditorium The churches of Christ in the context of western culture — where we have...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5jBc_0c8ccosQ00

Shaw Revolver live at Fire & Stone

Cabot, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2541 W Main St, Cabot, AR

Shaw Revolver performs music that is the soundtrack of your life. This father daughter trio has spent years honing their skills to take you on a musical...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMiNF_0c8ccosQ00

Monthly Meeting

Cabot, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

It time for our monthly meeting. We always have them on the 4th Thursday every month except in November. Come on by and join us. For more information call 501-203-5715.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSRmN_0c8ccosQ00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Heber Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1710 AR-25 Bypass, Heber Springs, AR

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the

