Laramie calendar: Events coming up
(LARAMIE, WY) Laramie is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Laramie area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 119 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY
One of our most popular classes, Begin to Weave on a 4-Shaft Loom, is back! In this class, Dorothy will walk you through each step of the weaving process. At the conclusion of four class sessions...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:45 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:45 AM
Address: 1270 N 9th St, Laramie, WY
Sunday Morning Bible Class at Trinity Baptist Church in Laramie, Wyoming.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 710 E. Garfrield st, Laramie, WY 82070
Our annual screening is back!! Come drink some white russians with us!!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Come and say hi and get a pint before you leave.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 PM
Address: 710 E. Garfrield st, Laramie, WY 82070
Laradise Music Showcase Presents the Gasoline Lollipops with special guests Bob Lefevre and the Already Gone
