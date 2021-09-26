Alamogordo events coming soon

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) Alamogordo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alamogordo:

Bubble Bash Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 492 Fort Stanton Rd, Alto, NM

WE HAVE ALL THE BUBBLES! Not only has our wonderful wine makers replenished our Ruidoso Bubbly stock, but we now have two new sparkling wines to celebrate! Introducing Forbidden Dry Sparkling...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Sunday Funday Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Come join us for Sunday Funday. Happy hour prices on drinks all day long and football on the big screen. You may also like the following events from Tall Pines Beer and Wine Garden Alamogordo

Flying J Ranch 40 year Celebration Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1028 NM-48, Alto, NM

Kick-off the All American CowboyFest weekend with the Flying J Wranglers and friends. Along with the Rockin’ M Wranglers and Syd Masters & The Swing Riders, come out and help celebrate 40 years at...

All American Cowboyfest Ruidoso Downs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 26225 US-70, Ruidoso Downs, NM

The Lincoln County Cowboy Symposium has been reinvented for 2021 as the All American CowboyFest, a family-friendly, four-day festival in celebration of country music, Western culture, and, for the...