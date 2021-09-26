CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo events coming soon

Alamogordo Post
Alamogordo Post
 5 days ago

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) Alamogordo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alamogordo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DC4Dc_0c8ccia400

Bubble Bash

Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 492 Fort Stanton Rd, Alto, NM

WE HAVE ALL THE BUBBLES! Not only has our wonderful wine makers replenished our Ruidoso Bubbly stock, but we now have two new sparkling wines to celebrate! Introducing Forbidden Dry Sparkling...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465rpv_0c8ccia400

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3dYb_0c8ccia400

Sunday Funday

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Come join us for Sunday Funday. Happy hour prices on drinks all day long and football on the big screen. You may also like the following events from Tall Pines Beer and Wine Garden Alamogordo

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3jth_0c8ccia400

Flying J Ranch 40 year Celebration

Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1028 NM-48, Alto, NM

Kick-off the All American CowboyFest weekend with the Flying J Wranglers and friends. Along with the Rockin’ M Wranglers and Syd Masters & The Swing Riders, come out and help celebrate 40 years at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uodK5_0c8ccia400

All American Cowboyfest

Ruidoso Downs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 26225 US-70, Ruidoso Downs, NM

The Lincoln County Cowboy Symposium has been reinvented for 2021 as the All American CowboyFest, a family-friendly, four-day festival in celebration of country music, Western culture, and, for the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruidoso Downs, NM
City
Alto, NM
Alamogordo, NM
Government
City
Alamogordo, NM
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith. The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Yourself#Live Events#Ruidoso Bubbly#Wine Garden Alamogordo#American#Cowboyfest#Western
Alamogordo Post

Alamogordo Post

Alamogordo, NM
122
Followers
258
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alamogordo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy