Waycross, GA

Waycross calendar: What's coming up

Waycross Today
 5 days ago

(WAYCROSS, GA) Waycross has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Waycross area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fky2i_0c8ccfvt00

50th Annual Okefenokee Festival

Folkston, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Main Street, Folkston, GA 31537

50th year of the annual Okefenokee Festival. Featuring arts and crafts, custom & Classic car show, food vendors, kid's entertainment, music

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqrIb_0c8ccfvt00

Southern Bounty Series At MCORP

Blackshear, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 7055 Wilton Rd, Blackshear, GA

Full Hook Ups are sold out for this event. There are 70 first come, first serve water camping spots There are also plenty of places to camp all over the park. Dry RV & primitive camping are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7HAu_0c8ccfvt00

4th Annual Ralph Allen Showdown/ McQuaig Insurance Swamptown Throwdown

Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2101 Knight Ave, Waycross, GA

4th Annual Ralph Allen Showdown/ McQuaig Insurance Swamptown Throwdown at Waycross Motor Speedway, 2101 Knight Ave, Waycross, United States on Thu Sep 30 2021 at 05:00 pm to Sat Oct 02 2021 at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1fXC_0c8ccfvt00

THE CHOSEN YOUTH REVIVAL

Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Join us for REVIVAL! For All Ages! The Chosen Youth Revival! Beginning Thursday September 23rd @ 7pm w/Pastor Heath Wingard. Friday and Saturday September 24th-25th @ 7pm nightly w/Evangelist...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33QFjD_0c8ccfvt00

Next Steps — ACOG.Church

Alma, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 202 W 10th St, Alma, GA

Next Steps | Spiritual Test, Personality Test, Membership, Serving | 6:30pm through Zoom

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#Camping#Evangelist#Sun Oct 10#Dry Rv#Waycross Motor Speedway#Revival#The Chosen Youth Revival#Ga Next Steps
Waycross Today

Waycross Today

Waycross, GA
ABOUT

With Waycross Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

