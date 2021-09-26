Live events coming up in Oswego

(OSWEGO, NY) Oswego has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oswego area:

Thursdays at The Manor w/TR8NE WREC Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 10 Mark Fitzgibbons Dr, Oswego, NY

TR8NE WREC will be rockin' the barn from 6-9pm...You don't want to miss it! THE MANOR BAR & GRILLE at Curtis Manor is now open!! Come enjoy some of your favorites with a twist...Check out our full...

St. John Fisher College At Oswego State Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

The official 2021-2022 Men's Tennis schedule for the St. John Fisher College Cardinals

Jessica Novak Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 156 W 2nd St, Oswego, NY

pop. rock. reggae. soul. www.jessrocknovak.com www.benwaynemusic.com You may also like the following events from Ben Wayne Music

Retreat Day Sewing & MORE at Colloca Estate Wed. Sept 29th 9-5 SHARE Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 142 W 2nd St, Oswego, NY

Special Event: Retreat Day Sewing and MORE at Colloca Estate Winery & Lake Effect Vineyard, Fairhaven, NY! Mark your calendars and register to reserve your seat! Date: Wednesday, Sept. 29th Time...

Hotcakes for Hospice with the Lakers Oswego, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 132 West 5th Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Join us for a breakfast buffet, raffles and games with the Oswego State Men's Hockey team! Proceeds to benefit Oswego County Hospice!