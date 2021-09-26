CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Live events coming up in Oswego

Oswego Post
Oswego Post
 5 days ago

(OSWEGO, NY) Oswego has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oswego area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IwmGb_0c8cce3A00

Thursdays at The Manor w/TR8NE WREC

Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 10 Mark Fitzgibbons Dr, Oswego, NY

TR8NE WREC will be rockin' the barn from 6-9pm...You don't want to miss it! THE MANOR BAR & GRILLE at Curtis Manor is now open!! Come enjoy some of your favorites with a twist...Check out our full...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pB5Hj_0c8cce3A00

St. John Fisher College At Oswego State

Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

The official 2021-2022 Men's Tennis schedule for the St. John Fisher College Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uiJFe_0c8cce3A00

Jessica Novak

Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 156 W 2nd St, Oswego, NY

pop. rock. reggae. soul. www.jessrocknovak.com www.benwaynemusic.com You may also like the following events from Ben Wayne Music

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UXuKW_0c8cce3A00

Retreat Day Sewing & MORE at Colloca Estate Wed. Sept 29th 9-5 SHARE

Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 142 W 2nd St, Oswego, NY

Special Event: Retreat Day Sewing and MORE at Colloca Estate Winery & Lake Effect Vineyard, Fairhaven, NY! Mark your calendars and register to reserve your seat! Date: Wednesday, Sept. 29th Time...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TnPjw_0c8cce3A00

Hotcakes for Hospice with the Lakers

Oswego, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 132 West 5th Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Join us for a breakfast buffet, raffles and games with the Oswego State Men's Hockey team! Proceeds to benefit Oswego County Hospice!

ABOUT

With Oswego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

