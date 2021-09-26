Coming soon: Oxford events

(OXFORD, MS) Live events are lining up on the Oxford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oxford area:

Jameson Rodgers Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1006 Van Buren Ave, Oxford, MS 38655

Jameson Rodgers FINALLY returns to The Lyric Friday, November 12

The Official South Panola Home Coming Party Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1801 Jackson Avenue West, #Suite D112, Oxford, MS 38655

The Official South Panola Home Coming Event Music brought to you by DJ DECEPTICON and DJ BLVD

Monster's Ball Benefiting LeBonheur Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 300 Fazio Drive, Oxford, MS 38655

2021 Monster's Ball Golf Tournament and Costume Ball benefiting LeBonheur Children's Hospital

Ole Miss BSU Main Event Worship Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 423 South 5th Street, Oxford, MS 38655

Worship for Students at the University of Mississippi and Northwest Community College.

CHAARG Birthday Party! Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Lamar Park, Oxford, MS 38655

This is our first social of the year! We will be celebrating the birthday of CHAARG by decorating cookies and painting canvases.