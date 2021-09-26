Coming soon: Oxford events
(OXFORD, MS) Live events are lining up on the Oxford calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Oxford area:
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 1006 Van Buren Ave, Oxford, MS 38655
Jameson Rodgers FINALLY returns to The Lyric Friday, November 12
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 1801 Jackson Avenue West, #Suite D112, Oxford, MS 38655
The Official South Panola Home Coming Event Music brought to you by DJ DECEPTICON and DJ BLVD
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 300 Fazio Drive, Oxford, MS 38655
2021 Monster's Ball Golf Tournament and Costume Ball benefiting LeBonheur Children's Hospital
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 423 South 5th Street, Oxford, MS 38655
Worship for Students at the University of Mississippi and Northwest Community College.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Address: Lamar Park, Oxford, MS 38655
This is our first social of the year! We will be celebrating the birthday of CHAARG by decorating cookies and painting canvases.
Comments / 0