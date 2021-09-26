Norwich calendar: Coming events

(NORWICH, CT) Norwich has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Norwich:

The Legend of Uncas Leap Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 232 Yantic Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Visit the Yantic River gorge, a wonderful natural resource that is home to the legend of Uncas Leap.

Pocket Vinyl album release show w/s/g Slept Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Pocket Vinyl album release show with special guests Slept at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT on Friday 10.08.21!

Notables of Yantic Cemetery Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 68 Lafayette Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Please join local historian, Dave Oat, for a fascinating tour through the historic Yantic Cemetery.

2000s Night Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Team Cat Events presents 2000s Night at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT on Friday 10.01.21!

Thriller Halloween Party Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Thriller Halloween Party at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT on Friday 10.29.21!