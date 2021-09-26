CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

Live events on the horizon in Kerrville

Kerrville Dispatch
Kerrville Dispatch
 5 days ago

(KERRVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Kerrville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kerrville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WivKG_0c8ccbOz00

Impact Middle School Youth

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2031 Goat Creek Rd, Kerrville, TX

Impact Middle School Youth is open to middle school aged students from all areas. Games, teaching, worship, and focused small group time are a part of every Wednesday meeting. Throughout ... Read More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mAFCN_0c8ccbOz00

"Autumn Vintage" Wine Share

Kerrville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 13439 South Ranch Road 783, Kerrville, TX 78028

Come out for great Hors d'oeuvres, Live Music, and wine! Bring your own bottle and glass and we will provide the rest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZAwKG_0c8ccbOz00

Airport Race Wars 2

Kerrville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1994 Airport Loop, Kerrville, TX 78028

Action packed family fun event in the Texas Hill Country! Come see all sorts of cars and trucks race down the runway for over 10k dollars!

Intercessory Prayer Group

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:15 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2031 Goat Creek Rd, Kerrville, TX

Are you passionate about changing our world through powerful prayer? This is the group for you! View the full details .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46704C_0c8ccbOz00

''Finds' .25 Cent Sale - Victorious Walk Ministries

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Finds Resale of Kerrville Finds 25¢ Sale Mark your calendar for our 25¢/warehouse Sale every Wednesday. Noon-1:30 pm. Cash Only. Bring your own bag. Red tags are 50% off & yellow tags are 2 for...

Kerrville Dispatch

Kerrville Dispatch

Kerrville, TX
