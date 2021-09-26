Live events on the horizon in Selma

(SELMA, AL) Selma has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Selma area:

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Prattville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 138 S Washington St, Prattville, AL

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the

Esther Life Ministry Pillow Talk Selma, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 210 Highland Avenue, Selma, AL 36701

A place where we share an intimate space with God. We will come together in prayer, Will discuss our issues, destroy yokes & leave free.

ServSafe Class – Selma Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 Samuel O Moseley Dr, Selma, AL

Food Safety Manager Course meeting Alabama Department of Public Health requirement for retail food permit holders. This is a two-day class. Must register two weeks before the scheduled date. COVID...

Graveside Service Valley Grande, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 5171 AL-22, Valley Grande, AL

Ms. Annie Bell Reese passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. Graveside services have been scheduled for Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:00AM from the Pineview Memory Gardens with Lewis...

The Pullens: Evergreen Baptist Billingsley, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Billingsley, AL

The Pullens: Evergreen Baptist is on Facebook. To connect with The Pullens: Evergreen Baptist, join Facebook today.