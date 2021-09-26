CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Live events Huber Heights — what’s coming up

 5 days ago

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Live events are lining up on the Huber Heights calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Huber Heights:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oINs9_0c8ccYhg00

Planning Commission

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

The Planning Commission reviews and approves all Planned Unit Developments (PUDs), rezoning requests, and any new subdivisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDsVC_0c8ccYhg00

WPAFB Lean-In Circle - First Thursday of the Month

Dayton, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 5435 Hemlock Street, #Bldg 1226, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH 45433

We help women come together to learn from each other and achieve their goals, because women can be a powerful force for change in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bzvw9_0c8ccYhg00

Respiratory Care Week Celebration

Dayton, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 7050 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights, OH 45424

Come and celebrate the Respiratory profession on October 22 at TJ chumps! We will have a DJ, prizes, and of course FUN!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EFFJw_0c8ccYhg00

The Brick Tap & Tavern - You're My Sunflower - Paint Party

Dayton, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 7113 Taylorsville Rd, Huber Heights, OH 45424

Come paint and party with Barstools & Brushstrokes! See event details below and sign up today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lKrLE_0c8ccYhg00

Scouting Info and Sign Up - Huber Heights

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 5515 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, OH

Boys and girls grades K-5: Love to camp, race pinewood derby cars, learn new skills, meet new friends and most importantly have lots of FUN!? Then Cub Scouts is for you! Attend our recruitment...

