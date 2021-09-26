Russellville events coming up

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Live events are coming to Russellville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Russellville:

Annual Gathering of the ARA Academy of Scholars & Fellows — Research Matters Morrilton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Rockefeller Drive, Morrilton, AR

The ARA Academy, led by ARA Academy Director Doug Hutchings, gathers annually in the spirit of collaboration and a directive to make the world a better place through research.

CASA Advocate Training Class Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 400 W Main St, Russellville, AR

A 5 week training course to give individuals the opportunity to volunteer with CASA. This training will equip you to work with foster children from your community. Training will be for 5 weeks...

Arkansas Tech University Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 215 W O St, Russellville, AR

Arkansas Tech University VIRTUAL Agriculture, Food, & Natural Resources Fair – Fall 2021 div

Fall Senior American Special Morrilton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1285 Petit Jean Mountain Rd, Morrilton, AR

Amidst the magic of the beautiful fall foliage, join us for free guided nature walks, workshops, demonstrations and entertainment. Although intended for senior citizens, all are welcome for the...

Doublewide Texas Morrilton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 215 E Broadway St, Morrilton, AR

In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas—four doublewides and a shed—are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo...