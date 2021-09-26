Moses Lake calendar: Events coming up

(MOSES LAKE, WA) Moses Lake is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moses Lake:

Windermere Central Basin Colockum Clash (Quincy) Quincy, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 17056 Rd 5 NW, Quincy, WA

Hello, You are invited to the first annual Windermere Central Basin Colockum Clash at Colockum Ridge Golf Course (Quincy) on September 30, 2021. Schedule: 3:00 PM - All golfers off the course...

Women's Event "We Are Daughters of the King" Quincy, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 301 I St SW, Quincy, WA

QFMC Women's Ministry and Brushes & Bling present "Girl, adjust your crown and remember whose daughter you are! Ladies join us for a fun evening focusing on our identity in Christ. We are...

Drawing For Beginners Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 S Balsam St, Moses Lake, WA

Are you in intimidated by drawing? Do you think the only thing you can draw is a stick figure? This will be a judgement-free zone where the emphasis of learning how to draw will be placed on...

SAIL Class Ephrata, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 200 Nat Washington Way, Ephrata, WA

SAIL Class- Staying Active and Independent for Life SAIL classes are low impact exercise classes focused on fall prevention.Please feel free to join our class, there is no charge to participate...

Foundation monthly meeting Ephrata, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 200 Nat Washington Way, Ephrata, WA

The purpose and objective of the foundation is to receive, hold, care for, invest in and operate such real estate and personal property as the Foundation may possess and to use the principal; and...