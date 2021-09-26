CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Moses Lake calendar: Events coming up

Moses Lake News Alert
Moses Lake News Alert
 5 days ago

(MOSES LAKE, WA) Moses Lake is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moses Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205auJ_0c8ccQds00

Windermere Central Basin Colockum Clash (Quincy)

Quincy, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 17056 Rd 5 NW, Quincy, WA

Hello, You are invited to the first annual Windermere Central Basin Colockum Clash at Colockum Ridge Golf Course (Quincy) on September 30, 2021. Schedule: 3:00 PM - All golfers off the course...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDhuY_0c8ccQds00

Women's Event "We Are Daughters of the King"

Quincy, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 301 I St SW, Quincy, WA

QFMC Women's Ministry and Brushes & Bling present "Girl, adjust your crown and remember whose daughter you are! Ladies join us for a fun evening focusing on our identity in Christ. We are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117FDE_0c8ccQds00

Drawing For Beginners

Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 S Balsam St, Moses Lake, WA

Are you in intimidated by drawing? Do you think the only thing you can draw is a stick figure? This will be a judgement-free zone where the emphasis of learning how to draw will be placed on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dG5az_0c8ccQds00

SAIL Class

Ephrata, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 200 Nat Washington Way, Ephrata, WA

SAIL Class- Staying Active and Independent for Life SAIL classes are low impact exercise classes focused on fall prevention.Please feel free to join our class, there is no charge to participate...

Foundation monthly meeting

Ephrata, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 200 Nat Washington Way, Ephrata, WA

The purpose and objective of the foundation is to receive, hold, care for, invest in and operate such real estate and personal property as the Foundation may possess and to use the principal; and...

ABOUT

With Moses Lake News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

