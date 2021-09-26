CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Live events on the horizon in Bartlesville

 5 days ago

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Bartlesville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bartlesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsFd3_0c8ccO7e00

Field Training Officer: Basic Certification Course

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 6101 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006

Learn how to become a better trainer, teacher, instructor, and mentor instead of being just another "check-the-box" FTO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVsk6_0c8ccO7e00

Rev + Flow w/ Rosa

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:15 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 300 SE Adams Blvd, Bartlesville, OK

Rev + Flow w/ Rosa will be held on the following Mondays and Wednesdays in September. It will be outside at the Tower Center at Unity Square. This class is free and open to the public. Please...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02F8TJ_0c8ccO7e00

Reformation Fest

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 801 Southeast Washington Boulevard, Bartlesville, OK 74006

Reformation Fest is a one day, outdoor music festival hosted by The Exchange. on October 30th at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XtNs_0c8ccO7e00

Wreath Workshop

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Wreath Workshop at 302 S Osage Ave, Bartlesville, OK 74003-3522, United States on Tue Sep 28 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q39x4_0c8ccO7e00

Open house: 12:30pm - 2:00pm

Ochelata, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 2131391 in Ochelata starts on Sun, Sep 26, 2021 from 7:30 AM to 9:00 AM CDT.

Bartlesville, OK
